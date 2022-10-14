Following two editions that took place entirely online, the Three Palaces Early Opera and Music Festival will return to its traditional format between November 1 and 12.

Minister Owen Bonnici said that this event offers accessibility to various forms of art and to the beautiful historical buildings of our country. “We aim to make that all forms of art are recognised, including the operatic sector for which our country is distinguishing itself.”

Chairperson of Festivals Malta, Aaron Zahra, said, “Thanks to this festival we are encouraging appreciation towards Malta's often underestimated architectural heritage. The Three Palaces Early Opera and Music Festival gives access to these buildings to all those who visit our country and offers them a unique experience.”

Festivals Malta CEO Annabelle Stivala said: “The programming of this year's festival is of the utmost importance, since due to the break caused by the pandemic, we have successfully combined three genres, chamber music, Baroque opera as well as the works of Joseph Vella – creating a dynamic programme that appeals to wider audiences.”

The artistic director, Michelle Castelletti, said that she is delighted that they are presenting this festival. “We will finally return to our glorious palaces - from the beauty of the Grand Salon in the extraordinary building of the Auberge de Provence (Museum of Archaeology), to our spectacular cathedral, St John's Co-Cathedral. From the absolute queen of the Lieder with the mezzo-soprano Dame Sarah Connolly, to the ORA Singers choir. This year the festival is exceptional.”

Artistic Director Kenneth Zammit Tabona announced: “As part of the early Baroque Opera's musical programme, the two genres of opera and the Baroque will be married in two wonderful works by Georg Frederick Handel in this year's edition of the festival as we will be presenting Partenope HWV27 and Belshazzar HWV61.”

The Three Palaces Early Opera and Music Festival is organised by Festivals Malta. For tickets and for more information, visit www.festivals.mt.