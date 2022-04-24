Even as their players doused each other with beer to celebrate winning a 10th straight Bundesliga title on Saturday, Bayern Munich were still suffering from the hangover of their shock Champions League defeat by Villarreal.

Bayern’s 3-1 victory over second-placed Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena gave them an unassailable 12-point lead with three games left, sparking the traditional “Bierdusche” (beer showers) on the pitch.

Bayern are the first club to win 10 consecutive titles in one of Europe’s top leagues.

Yet the feeling among Bayern fans is that another league title is little consolation for premature exits in both the German Cup and Champions League.

