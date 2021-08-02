Greece’s Miltiadis Tentoglou left it late to win men’s Olympic long jump gold in a thrilling competition in Tokyo on Monday.

The European champion leapt a best of 8.41 metres on his sixth and final attempt to snatch victory from Cuban Juan Miguel Echevarria, who also jumped 8.41m but had an inferior second-best jump.

Another Cuban, Maykel Masso, claimed bronze with 8.21m.

In hot, humid conditions at the Olympic Stadium, the 23-year-old Tentoglou was left punching the air after his sixth jump.

