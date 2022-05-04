Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen will miss Germany’s Nations League games against England, Italy and Hungary this June, the goalkeeper announced on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old is an understudy to Germany captain Manuel Neuer and has opted to take a break this summer with one eye on the World Cup finals in Qatar, which kicks off this November.

He said he was given approval from Germany head coach Hansi Flick.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.