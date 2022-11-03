The Sliema ferries landing terminal is expected to be up and running by next year following a two-year delay, according to Infrastructure Malta.

The upgrading of the terminal on the Strand is part of a €5 million project and was announced in 2018.

The project also includes the building of a new ferry landing site in Cospicua. Work on the new quay in Sliema began in April 2019, with plans for the project to be completed by 2020. However, two years on, the new terminal is still being built.

An Infrastructure Malta spokesperson said the ferry landing services will be completed and running by the third quarter of 2023.

He said the delay in the project was due to the rough sea and a contractor not meeting established deadlines.

The project includes the construction of complex quay structures going down almost three storeys underwater, supported on concrete piles drilled even deeper into the seabed. The new ferry landing areas will include a sheltered waiting area and safer embarkation ramps.

Another factor which caused the project to be delayed was weak seabed material. This led to further geotechnical studies and Infrastructure Malta had to alter the original construction methods.

Infrastructure Malta also identified an “unjustified delay”, caused by a contractor who failed to meet established deadlines and did not deploy the necessary resources on site.

He said that the contractor faced penalties following the delays.

Despite the delays, the spokesperson said most of the construction work for the new landing quay has been completed, with “final works” currently taking place, with the shelter structure of the quay being assembled on site in recent weeks.

“Currently, we are in the second phase of the project, which includes the installation of ramps and other equipment to improve the quality of the ferry service and the construction of the steel structure that will provide shelter to passengers,” he said.