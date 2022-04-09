World champion Max Verstappen complained that his weekend had been “terrible” despite qualifying second for Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix, saying he did not feel comfortable in his Red Bull.

The Dutchman looked like taking pole for the race at Albert Park before Ferrari title rival Charles Leclerc struck at the death to edge him by 0.286 secs in an action-packed session.

Verstappen, who won in Saudi Arabia two weeks ago, said he had struggled with car problems since arriving in Melbourne for the third race of the campaign.

“It’s been terrible for me the whole weekend so far. Just not a good balance all the time, chasing something and I never felt comfortable for one lap except the long runs,” he said.

