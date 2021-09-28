Social media personality Terry Muscat said she “wholeheartedly” forgave the man who had punched her in the face, grievously injuring her when all she wanted was to help him lead a better life.

Muscat took the witness stand against Gareth Chlach, 22, who was remanded in custody a fortnight ago after pleading not guilty to violently assaulting the victim, who had filed a report with the police domestic violence unit.

The youth kicked up some commotion when he screamed and headbutted a courtroom door, refusing to accept the prospect of going to jail.

Two weeks later, the young man returned to court, seated calmly while his alleged victim testified about their former relationship and the events leading up to that violent episode.

Muscat said that she had long known the accused and his family background.

She had welcomed him into her home, knowing that he needed help to kick his drug habit.

But it was in her nature to help, said Muscat, explaining that the two were “not lovers but good friends”.

“I even bought him a mobile phone as a gift but he sold it. I helped him a lot.”

However, over the past few months, their relationship had taken a bad turn and she would sometimes beg him to go away and leave her in peace.

The morning of the incident she had dialled the police for help and had pleaded with her companion to move out.

Chlach did so but returned later that evening at around 8pm, knocking at her door and asking to be let in for a while.

Peeping outside, Muscat sensed a different air about the man and decided to let him in.

“He needed help,” the witness explained.

As he stepped inside, he immediately demanded her mobile and as he grabbed the device and headed into the yard, she followed.

As he walked out of her home, Muscat went after him asking him to hand back her mobile.

The accused suddenly flung the phone onto the ground causing it to fall apart in three pieces.

The victim bent down on her knees to gather her damaged phone and as she rose back to her feet, Chlach suddenly rushed at her, landing a punch straight in the face.

“He used to tell me that staying home with me helped him a lot…. That’s why I let him into my home,” Muscat explained, looking at the young man seated quietly before the magistrate.

A female doctor, who had examined Muscat at the Paola health centre in the very early hours of September 11, confirmed that the patient had swelling and a cut on the nose which needed suturing.

The patient was referred to Mater Dei Hospital for further checkups and x-rays because of the risk of head injury.

Those x-ray results revealed fractures to the nasal bone, said another female doctor who had examined the patient later that day.

When wrapping up her testimony Muscat said that the accused knew that he “had wronged [her]”.

“I wish to forgive him wholeheartedly,” she concluded.

Following the alleged victim’s testimony, a fresh request for bail was not objected to by the prosecution even in view of the fact that the accused had turned himself in at the police station and as long as the court imposed adequate bail conditions.

In light of such circumstances, the court, presided over by magistrate Ian Farrugia, upheld the request against a deposit of €500, a personal guarantee of €1,500, an order to sign the bail book three times a week and to abide by a curfew between 9pm and 6.30am.

The court also issued a protection order, warning Chlach not to approach the alleged victim in any way, not even anonymously or through third parties.

The case continues in November.

Inspector Eman Hayman prosecuted. Lawyer George Anton Buttigieg was defence counsel. Lawyer Carm Mifsud Bonnici appear