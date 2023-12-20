Borussia Dortmund were held to a 1-1 home draw with lowly Mainz in the Bundesliga on Tuesday, continuing their struggles and deepening coach Edin Terzic’s woes.

Dortmund impressed early and grabbed the lead thanks to a brilliant free-kick from Julian Brandt but Mainz hit back late in the first half, Sepp van den Berg heading in from close range.

USA forward Gio Reyna had the ball in the net in the final minute for Dortmund but the goal was struck off for offside.

Terzic told reporters “of course I believe I will be” when asked if he would be Dortmund’s coach in 2024.

