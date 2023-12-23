The first Tesla Cybertrucks have been delivered to customers, with the futuristic-looking model bringing a range of up to 340 miles and a claimed ability to be completely bulletproof.

Revealed at a customer delivery event where the initial models were handed to their new owners, the Cybertruck was first revealed in prototype form back in November 2019 where it was promised that production would begin.

The first production model was shown in July this year, but is only now that production has commenced in earnest with Tesla boss Elon Musk stating that “I think it’s our best product.”

