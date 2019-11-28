Tesla Cybertruck orders have crossed 200,000 following a mixed reception for the firm’s slab-sided pick-up truck.

Elon Musk, the firm’s CEO, took to Twitter to update sales figures, which have been achieved “with no advertising and no paid endorsement”.

The truck is being offered with a single-motor, dual-motor or triple-motor set-up with an electric range between 402 and 804km and a towing capacity of 3,400 to 6,300kg, depending which powertrain you choose.

Musk also revealed that, after 24 hours, there had been 187,000 orders, made up of 42 per cent dual-, 41 per cent triple- and 17 per cent single-motor powertrains.

During last week’s reveal, Musk suggested the Cybertruck was almost bulletproof, and invited Tesla head of design Franz von Holzhausen to hit the metal panels with a sledgehammer. However, when he later threw a metal ball at the armoured glass, both windows shattered, leading Musk to admit there was “room for improvement”.

While Tesla’s vocal social media fanbase lauded the reveal, many criticised the firm for taking deposits long before the 2021 release date, especially given Tesla’s reputation for missing production deadlines, while others criticised the Cybertruck’s styling.

In defence of the latter, Musk said the ‘ultra-hard’ steel that is used would break the stamping press if more elaborate shapes were needed.

Prospective owners can place a $100 (€91) refundable deposit for one of the available powertrains. In the US the Cybertruck is being promoted at between $39,900 (circa €36,200) and $69,900 (circa €63,400).