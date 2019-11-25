Tesla has unveiled its first electric pickup truck, known as CyberTruck.

The futuristic-looking vehicle will be released at the end of 2021, and with a range of up to 805km.

Tesla says the vehicle has “more utility than a truck, with more performance than a sports car”, while company boss Elon Musk attempted to show its ruggedness during a live demonstration at the launch event in Los Angeles.

In a bizarre series of demos, Musk first had Tesla head of design Franz von Holzhausen hit the door of the truck repeatedly with a sledgehammer, before suggesting it was nearly bulletproof.

However, when attempting to show off the CyberTruck’s supposedly shatterproof armoured glass by having Von Holzhausen throw a metal ball at it, the glass broke.

This led a clearly sheepish Mr Musk to say “at least it didn’t go through” and that there was “room for improvement”.

Tesla also said the top of the range, triple electric motor version of the CyberTruck would be capable of going from zero to 97km/h in 2.9 seconds – comparable with many sports cars.

He had teased the idea of creating a truck for some time, first tweeting about building a truck in 2012, before including the idea in his so-called “master plan” for the company, published in 2016.

Musk also referenced the unusual design of the CyberTruck last year, saying in an interview with Recode that the vehicle had taken on a “futuristic-like cyberpunk, ‘Blade Runner'” design.

As part of the announcement, Musk also unveiled a quad bike built by the company, which can fit into the back of the CyberTruck and also be charged once there.