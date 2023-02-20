Malta women’s national team coach Manuela Tesse heaped praise on her team’s efforts after cancelling a one-goal deficit to beat Luxembourg 2-1 in her debut game.

Haley Bugeja, who is in her second year at Orlando Pride, scored a goal in each half to hand Malta a winning start to their 2023 appointments.

Luxembourg will be Malta’s opponents again when they face each other on Monday, at the Centenary Stadium (kick-off: 11am).

Ranked 118th, Luxembourg drew first blood early in the game from the penalty spot, profiting from Malta’s lack of composure in the early stages of the game.

“It was a nerve-wracking win because I believe we were afraid to play, especially in the first half following Jade Flask’s big chance in the opening minutes,” Tesse told the Times of Malta.

