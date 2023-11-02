Manuela Tesse has made it clear that her Malta women’s side needs to improve ahead of the remaining two games in this UEFA Women’s Nations League campaign.

The Italian coach was pleased that her players managed to clinch a fourth straight win but was far from happy with the display they put up at the grass-surfaced Estadi Nacional, in Andorra La Vella.

This victory, with Haley Bugeja scoring a hat-trick, has helped Malta cement its top position with 12 points and 11 goals scored in four outings.

Moreover, the Maltese side has now opened a five-point lead at the top after Latvia slipped to a surprising draw at Moldova, who are bottom of the group with just one point.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...