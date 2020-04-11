Looking for something new and interesting to keep you entertained during these unusual times? You may want to take a look at our newly launched quiz channel.

Times of Malta has partnered with local quiz specialists Quizando to create a range of different games on the platform, each of which gives you the opportunity to put your knowledge to the test and be in with a chance of winning a cash prize.

There are currently three Times of Malta quizzes live on the site which you can play on your desktop, laptop, tablet or phone. All quizzes work on a leaderboard basis with your best score determining your placing while the questions are all multiple choice.

The first is a News in Review quiz, which is focused on all the stories covered by Times of Malta during March. If you are one of the hundreds of thousands who use our newspaper and website as their primary source of local information, you should have little trouble with this game. This quiz closes on Tuesday, April 14 at noon.

Our second quiz covers a topic which most of us Maltese can’t get enough of - local politics. Can you name Malta’s longest-serving Prime Minister or can you identify our political leaders from a gradually revealed photo? Then this is the quiz for you. Our politics quiz runs up until April 22.

The third quiz of the month focuses on Maltese logos and brands. We see them all around us all the time, but can you put a name to the image when the clock is ticking? You have until the end of the month to try your hand at this game.

To be in with a chance of claiming a share of the prize money, players need to be in one of the top 10 positions when the quiz closes. So sign up now, help support Times of Malta and have some fun in the process!

To play any of our quizzes visit our Quizando page. New quizzes will be added to the site regularly.