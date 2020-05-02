Times of Malta has just launched three new quizzes which give you the chance to have fun, test your knowledge and hopefully claim a share of the fantastic cash prize pool.

We have partnered with local quiz platform Quizando to create another trio of games on the platform, following the huge success of our first three competitions which saw more than 1,000 players sign up.

The first new quiz focuses entirely on Malta – from the country’s history to its geography and everything in between. If you can identify the Blue Grotto and know when Malta gained its independence, then this is the quiz for you.

A second quiz brings you famous logos from around the globe which you need to identify while the clock is ticking. These are all major brands, but naming them under pressure isn’t as easy as you would imagine.

The third new quiz draws from the Times of Malta archives, which our Premium subscribers have unlimited access to. The quiz features a series of memorable headlines from over the years, only with a word or two blanked out. You will need to complete the headline to grab the points.

All quizzes work on a leaderboard basis with your best score determining your place in the rankings while the questions are all multiple choice. You can play the quizzes on your desktop, laptop, tablet or phone.

To be in with a chance of claiming a share of the prize money, players need to be in one of the top 10 positions when the quiz closes. So sign up now, help support Times of Malta and keep yourselves entertained in the process!

Meanwhile, congratulations to the winners of our first three quizzes who shared total prize money of more than €600 between them.

To play any of our quizzes click here.