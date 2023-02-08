Porsche is preparing the new Cayenne for its launch. Until then, the prototypes and pre-production vehicles are being subjected to challenging endurance tests to ensure that they meet Porsche's high quality standards.

During endurance tests, a vehicle’s life is simulated under the tough conditions that are only rarely experienced in the customer’s hands. Video: Porsche

Following its launch in 2017, Porsche has consistently enhanced the third generation of the Cayenne with far-reaching measures affecting its powertrain, chassis, design, equipment and connectivity.

“It’s one of the most extensive product upgrades in the history of Porsche,” said series manager Michael Schätzle.

In addition to realigning the drive portfolio, the engineers at the Porsche Development Centre in Weissach made major revisions to the Cayenne’s chassis system. The aim was to achieve an even wider range between the typical Porsche on-road performance, long-distance comfort and off-road capability.

