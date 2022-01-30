A memorable day for Teddy Teuma and his Royal Union St. Gilloise side as they defeated rivals and Belgian giants Anderlecht 1-0 in the Brussels derby.

An 11th-minute goal from Casper Nielsen, who capitalised on a Teuma’s assist, was enough for RUSG to secure the three points which keeps them at the top of the league with a nine-point lead on Club Brugge.

