Football players Teddy Teuma and Haley Bugeja, shooters Clive Farrugia and Marlon Attard, as well as weightlifting starlet Tenishia Thornton, have all been shortlisted among the semi-finalists of this year’s edition of the Għażliet Sportivi Nazzjonali.

The announcement was made on Sunday afternoon by Sandro Micallef, president of the Għaqda Ġurnalisti Sport, and general secretary Lorraine Cunningham on TVM Sports.

The annual sports awards have now reached their 64th edition and sportsmen and sportswomen shortlisted in the seven categories contested were selected after a jury of sports journalists analysed the nominations made by the local sporting bodies and decided the ten semi-finalists in each class

The sportsman of the year category, featured 2023 GSSE medallists Marlon Attard, Clive Farrugia, of shooting, as well as long-distance runner Jordan Gusman.

