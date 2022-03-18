Malta international Teddy Teuma was denied a controversial goal as Royal Union St Gilloise could only claim a point after their 1-1 draw against KV Oostende in the Belgium’s Jupiler League.

With Union trailing by one goal on the hour mark, Teuma had an effort which was cleared away by an opponent with the match official waving the protests away of the Union players who deemed the ball had cleared the line.

Replay footages from different angles seem to justify Union’s protests, including Teuma’s who was visibly frustrated for this decision even after the game via his Twitter profile.

