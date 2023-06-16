Teddy Teuma has won his fitness race and was named in Malta’s starting formation for the match against England at the National Stadium on Friday.

The Belgium-based midfielder suffered an injury in the final league match with this club Royal Union Saint-Gilloise and his participation was rated as doubtful.

However, the talented midfielder has recovered in time and was named Marcolini in his starting XI in a three-man midfield alongside Matthew Guillaumier and Bjorn Kristensen who was preferred to Jake Grech.

Cain Attard was preferred to Ryan Camenzuli on the right flank while upfront Kyrian Nwoko, after his match-winning performance against Luxembourg, was given the nod to partner Jodi Jones upfront.

England manager Gareth Southgate has named a strong starting XI with their record-goalscorer, Harry Kane leading his team in a three-pronged attack alongside James Maddison and Bukayo Saka.

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold starts in a three-man midfielder alongside Declan Rice and Jordan Henderson.

The biggest surprise is the inclusion of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi who partners the much-criticised Harry Maguire at the heart of defence.