Malta national teams’ head coach Michele Marcolini is forced to be without influential midfielder Teddy Teuma from Friday’s international friendly against Luxembourg after picking up an injury for his club Royal Saint-Gilloise last weekend.

Marcolini named a 26-man squad for tomorrow’s international friendly at the Luxembourg Stadium that will kick off at 8.15pm.

The match will be the team’s final test ahead of this month's delicate Euro 2024 doubleheader against England at the National Stadium on June 16 and the away trip to Ukraine, which will be played in a neutral venue in Slovakia, due to the Ukrainians involvement in the war with Russia.

Teuma suffered a foot injury during Sunday’s 3-1 defeat to Club Brugge and was replaced after 62 minutes of play.

