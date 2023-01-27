Teddy Teuma wrapped his brilliant 2021/2022 Belgium’s top-flight campaign with a prestigious fourth-place finish in the Best Player Award, announced during a gala event held on Thursday.

The Union captain picked up 127 points as he finished behind Mike Tresor of Genk (163), fellow Union’s team mate Casper Nielsen (233) and winner Simon Mignolet, former Liverpool and now Club Brugge goalkeper who collected 684 points.

Teuma, 29, made his debut in the Belgian’s first-tier last season and made a name for himself with 6 goals and 9 assists in 32 games as Union went on to clinch a historic UEFA Champions League berth.

