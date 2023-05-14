Teddy Teuma scored one and set up two as Royal Union hit Genk for three in a crucial match in view of the Belgian top-flight title.
The Malta international, who captained the side from the start, assisted Christian Burgess twice from corner-kick situations in both first and second half.
In between, Teuma converted a penalty to net his 13th goal in 50 games, adding to 15 assists in all competitions.
More details on SportsDesk.
