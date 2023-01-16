Teddy Teuma’s impressive performance for Union during Sunday’s league appointment against Royal Antwerp has earned a spot in the Belgian league’s Team of the Week powered by livescore application SofaScore.

The Malta international notched his 10th goal of the season after converting Union's second goal from the penalty spot.

Union's first goal was grabbed by forward Dante Vanzeir after being teed up by Teuma - his 12th assist in the 2022/2023 campaign.

