Teddy Teuma’s Union continued their solid run in the Belgian top-flight after beating RC Sporting Charleroi 1-0 away from home, on Saturday night.

Gustaf Nilsson’s first half goal earned Union their 16th win in 23 outings as they cut the gap to three points from leaders Genk.

However, Genk have two games in hand and they can restore their previous nine-point lead at the top of the championship.

