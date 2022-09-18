Teddy Teuma’s Union secured a last-gasp victory in Belgium’s top-flight to move into fifth place.
In Luxembourg, Jake Galea was between the sticks for Etzella Ettelbruck in their 4-0 defeat to Dudelange in Luxembourg’s top-flight.
Malta U-19’s women’s captain Alexandra Gatt produced a strong showing as she contributed to Durham Cestria’s 4-0 win against Bradford City in the FA Women’s National League.
