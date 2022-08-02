Malta international midfielder Teddy Teuma enjoyed a fairytale debut in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers when he put Union St Gilloise ahead in their third qualifying round first leg tie against Scottish giants Rangers.

The clock marked 27 minutes when Teuma was set up by Lazare Amani inside the area and hit a rasping drive that gave no chance to Rangers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin.

It was a crucial goal for the Belgian side, who are making their first-ever appearance in the elite UEFA club competition, as they headed into the half-time interval with a one-goal lead.

