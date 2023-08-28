Montpellier could have gone level with Monaco and Marseille at the Top of Ligue 1 on seven points, but they suffered a 3-1 home defeat to Reims as Malta international Teddy Teuma assisted one and scored two more in just his third match since moving to the Ligue 1 club.

Since his five million euro move over the summer from Belgian side Union St Gilloise, Teuma has wasted no time in finding his feet at Reims and proved his worth on Sunday with an impressive performance and two wonder goals against a Montpellier side that has now drawn their first, won their second, and lost their third match of the season.

It was like a chess game for the Malta midfielder on Sunday as on eight minutes a pin-point corner kick went straight towards Yunis Abdelhamid who simply met the ball with a header to open proceedings.

