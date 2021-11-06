Teddy Teuma was one of Royal Union St Gilloise’s brightest players as the Belgian league leaders eased past RC Sporting Charleroi 4-0, on Saturday night.

The Malta midfielder, captain of the Belgian club, was in the starting formation and managed to leave his mark in one of the goals as his deep cross from the left-hand side forced Joris Kayembe in doing an own goal on the 78th minute, wrapping up the four-goal victory.

