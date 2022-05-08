Malta international Teddy Teuma and his Royal Union Saint-Gilloise fell to a 2-0 home defeat against Club Brugge to lose top spot in the Belgian top-flight with three games left.

Club Brugge scored two late goals in the second-half as they are the new league leaders with 43 points. Teuma’s side are level on points but have dropped into second due to the goal difference.

