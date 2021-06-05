Veteran Argentina great Carlos Tevez announced on Friday he was quitting Boca Juniors and would no longer play football in his homeland, but stopped short of officially retiring.

The 37-year-old said he was leaving Boca, his beloved home club – he said “my blood isn’t red, it’s blue and yellow” – to spend more time with his family.

“My career in Argentina is finished. I always said the only club I would ever play for (here) is Boca, without a doubt,” said Tevez at a press conference at the club’s head office.

The former Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus forward lost his adoptive father Segundo Tevez in February after he contracted COVID-19 at age 58.

