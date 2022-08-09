Malta international Tevin Falzon has secured his next professional contract after signing with Serie C Gold side Sutor Basket Montegranaro on Tuesday.

Falzon, who was on the books of Vigor Basketball Matelica last season, stays in the same division with his new club under new coach Vincenzo Patrizio.

The Malta forward had achieved promotion to Serie B with Matelica but could not continue his journey with the club due to regulations regarding import players. He now joins a side that is coming off relegation from Serie B last season after facing defeat in game four of their playout fixture against Cesena.

Since then, the club has gone through a complete rebuild, with Falzon being a key piece as the team looks to fight for promotion yet again.

