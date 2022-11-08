A lingering argument between two youths over texts sent by one of them to the girlfriend of the other, erupted in a violent clash that landed one of them in court on Tuesday.

A police inspector explained the circumstances during the arraignment of 23-year-old Tyler Camilleri, from Tarxien.

Inspector Paul Camilleri said the accused exchanged some messages with a girl who turned out to be in a relationship with someone else.

When her boyfriend got to know about those texts, he faced the accused telling him to cut off all communication with his girl.

But Camilleri would only do so on his own terms, namely, against payment of €10,000.

“What! Do you think I’m going out with Kim Kardashian!” the girl’s boyfriend allegedly rebutted.

The matter stopped there.

However, the inspector said, on Sunday afternoon, the two youths crossed paths outside a Paola club.

Words gave way to blows and the situation escalated when the accused threatened the other man with a knife, slightly injuring another man in the scuffle that broke out.

Tyler Camilleri was charged with attacking one of the victims with a knife and causing slight injuries, threatening and insulting the other victim, as well as being in possession of a knife without a police licence.

Camilleri admitted to the charges and was urged by Magistrate Joseph Mifsud to cherish relationships and to always obey his parents.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri requested bail pending judgment, pointing out that his parents were also present in court to offer their support.

After hearing submissions the magistrate upheld the request against a deposit of €500, a personal guarantee of €2000 and signing the bail book once a week.

Pending judgment, the youth was placed under a provisional order of supervision to help him tackle any anger management problems.

The court also issued a protection order barring him from communicating or approaching the two victims in any manner.

The case was adjourned to January.

Inspectors Paul Camilleri and Antonello Magri prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel.