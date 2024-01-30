Thai police have warned Liverpool fans not to fall for online scammers impersonating Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso, hotly tipped to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield in the summer.

The Central Investigation Bureau told supporters to watch out for a viral message purporting to show the Spaniard’s Instagram account asking for donations of 300 baht ($8.50) to help pay his air fare.

“I am Xabi Alonso, I will be in charge of Liverpool next season, but I am short of money for my flights to Liverpool,” said the message, written in Thai.

The former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder is among the favourites to take over from Klopp, who shocked fans on Friday by announcing he would step down at the end of the season.

