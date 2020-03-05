David Thake has submitted his nomination for the casual election to fill the seat vacated by Simon Busuttil in parliament.

Busuttil has left parliament to take up the post of general secretary of the European Popular Party in Brussels.

Thake is seen as being in pole position for the seat, on the 12th district, although he may face a contest with former St Paul's Bay mayor Graziella Galea and Sam Abela.

Best known for his straight-talking style on Net FM radio shows, Thake has been an activist for most of his life. He had resigned his position as deputy mayor of St Paul's Bay, saying at the time that he could no longer represent the Nationalist Party, given his views on Adrian Delia as its leader.

He had described Delia as 'not fit for purpose'.

The Electoral Commission also announced that Graziella Attard Previ and

Charles Selvaggi have submitted their nominations for the casual election in the ninth district to fill the seat vacated with the resignation of Nationalist MP Marthese Portelli.

Nominations close on Saturday and the casual elections will be held on Tuesday.