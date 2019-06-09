I would like thank the Mission Fund for its latest donation towards our missionary work in Chile. I can truly say with profound gratitude that the Mission Fund has always been with us, the community of El Salvador in Chile, throughout my whole service over here, spanning now over 16 years. Thank you to all the benefactors and the whole organisation of Mission Fund.

I urge all the public to keep supporting the poor in our communities by sending used stamps and donations to help Maltese missionaries in Third World countries.

Donations may be made online or by direct bank transfer to one of the following accounts: HSBC (Account No: 061 197 448 050); BOV (Account No: 163 007 980 19); APS (Account No: 200 008 207 62); or BNF (Account No: 000 879 631 01). More information may be accessed from the website: www. missionfund.org.mt. Thank you all and may God bless you.