A 37-year-old soldier who lost his limbs after a virus led to a septic shock can purchase bionic hands after the €200,000 he required was raised in less than two weeks.

People's generosity will enable Shawn Mifsud to purchase the prosthetic bionic arms that will considerably improve his quality of life and ease the financial burden on his family.

The bionic hands would allow him a wider range of movement than the simpler prosthetics provided by the government, and allow him to lead a more independent life post-recovery.

A soldier in the Armed Forces of Malta, Mifsud was turning his passion for videography into a burgeoning side business, working to give his young family the best life he could.

But husband and father of two girls aged 4 and 1, was diagnosed with a virus last summer and was taken to Mater Dei Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit in August as his condition worsened. Within hours, he developed severe sepsis, putting his life in jeopardy.

Although he just managed to survive, Mifsud had to have both of his arms amputated as both his hands below the elbow suffered irreparable damage due to the lack of blood circulation.

A few days later, both of his legs were amputated below the knee.

The illness also impacted his kidneys, leading to kidney failure which requires dialysis three times a week until a suitable kidney donor is found for a transplant, while the side effects of his medication mean he also has a hearing impairment.

Apart from the bionic hands, he requires bionic legs, an electric wheelchair, hearing aids, and modifications to his home for increased independence.

Together with his wife, Mifsud launched the appeal for donations on January 3. Less than two weeks later, the couple announced on Facebook that enough funds had been raised for the bionic arms. Mifsud is currently undergoing rehabilitation at Karin Grech Hospital.

His wife, Graziana, expressed her gratitude to everyone who contributed, adding that the overwhelming response from compassionate people had “deeply moved me”.

“Thanks to your generosity, we have successfully raised sufficient funds to acquire both bionic hands. This support has instilled in us the strength to face the future with optimism, even though the journey ahead is undoubtedly challenging,” she wrote.

They thanked those organising fundraising events to support her husband, saying that these activities would help purchase bionic legs and various essential items needed for her husband's increased independence.

The Mifsuds are accepting donations on IBAN no: MT13 VALL 2201 3000 0000 5001 1233 201 or through BOV Mobile on 79327955