Three lucky winners have been presented with an exclusive package trip for two to Qatar to watch a match from the FIFA World Cup 2022™ courtesy of Visa, the Official Payment Services Partner of FIFA. The “Spend & Win” competition which ran between July 11 and August 21, was organised by Bank of Valletta in collaboration with Visa, and was open to all BOV Visa credit cardholders who used their BOV Visa credit cards to effect purchase transactions, whether online, overseas or at retail outlets.

Umberto Borg Cardona together with his guest will be flying to Qatar to attend the Opening Match between the hosts and Ecuador on November 20, 2022. Heidi Valente and her guest will be watching a match from the Round of 16, while Bartholomew Debono and his guest will attend the final match on December 18, 2022.

Furthermore, Visa held a parallel promotion, and one of the winners also happened to be a BOV Visa cardholder. William Baldacchino and his guest will be watching two matches from the Round of 16, scheduled between and December 3 and 6, 2022.

All the winners were presented with their prizes by Kenneth Farrugia the Bank’s Chief Executive Officer during a presentation held at the Trophies Lounge, National Stadium, Ta’ Qali. During the presentation, it was announced that BOV cardholders who enroll their BOV Visa Cards to the Apple Pay wallet during the FIFA World Cup 2022™ tournament, will be able to enjoy a FIFA World Cup™ themed card design rather than the regular card design which is currently in circulation.

Bank of Valletta and Visa have been partnering together to facilitate electronic funds transfer services through Visa-branded credit and debit cards to customers for a very long time. It is thanks to this partnership that BOV cardholders, once again have been given a unique opportunity to experience the magical atmosphere of the FIFA World Cup™, considered to be the most anticipated sporting event around the world.