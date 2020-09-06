All those involved in the fields of culture and sports are invited for Mass at St Francis church, Ħamrun, today, September 6, at noon. Artists, band performers, painters, singers, authors, poets, writers, musicians, actors and members of the various Scouts groups are invited as well as those who are involved in football, swimming, cycling, sports-car driving and other sport disciplines.

The Pope is today giving his blessing on this occasion, thanking God for the numerous talents He bestowed upon human beings.

