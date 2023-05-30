Fr Ian Zammit OP, who was ordained priest by Archbishop Charles Scicluna at St John Co-Cathedral in Valletta on May 13, will be celebrating a solemn thanksgiving mass at St Dominic parish church, Valletta, tomorrow at 6.15pm.

The Dominican parish community will also be celebrating the titular feast of the Visitation of the Virgin Mary, whose painting adorns the main altar of St Dominic’s basilica, also known as the Basilica of Our Lady of Safe Haven.

Fr Zammit was born on October 11, 1979, and was baptised at St Sebastian parish, Qormi. For many years he was a member of the Society of Christian Doctrine (MUSEUM).

Fr Zammit received his education at the primary school in Qormi and then at Mount Carmel College run by the Carmelite Fathers. He graduated in theology from the University of Malta with a bachelor’s degree with Honours in 2007. Between 2019 and 2021 he did a master’s course in theology. He received the Dominican habit in 2017.