On February 16, a crowd attended and participated in a Mass at the parish church of St Sebastian in Qormi. This celebration gathered people from all walks of life: children, young people, adults, families with children, elderly, persons with different abilities, leaders of other organisations, religious and lay people. Mass was concelebrated by bishop Joseph Galea Curmi and a number of priests who were active or are still active in the groups within the Catholic Action in Malta. Also present was Don Stefano, the spiritual director responsible for the youth section of the Catholic Action of Romania. During the homily, the bishop lauded the organisation for its role in the development of people who have made and still continue to make a difference in Maltese society. After Mass, a reception for the members and volunteers was organised in which the young people and adults could socialise.