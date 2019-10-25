We’ve had sustainability for three consecutive years, three years of financial surpluses, three years of budgets without a single cent of additional tax imposed.

Gross general income has doubled from €7 billion to €14 billion. The country’s general debt against GDP has gone down from 78 per cent to about 42 per cent.

Social services and benefits galore are being distributed to families and those most in need.

We saw increases in pensions, grants for first-born children and countless good economic projections for each one of us.

Future projections for next year are similar to this year’s Budget and past ones.

Apart from these countless social benefits, one must also take into consideration school transport fares, for which I know parents used to pay over €700 in transportation for one child only, let alone two or three. So, why aren’t the benefits of this also calculated?

A family of two is better off with €1,400 more income in their pockets. Student stipends and the like also need to be included.

The issue of investing millions in a Maltese spell-checker is wonderful and much needed. This will greatly assist Maltese people when it comes to writing proper Maltese, which is needed to promote our unique and wonderful language.

The continuous criticism against this administration by a few bloggers who see everything in a negative light has all been proven wrong once again. If these few same disillusioned grumblers keep saying that our country is corrupt and going to the dogs how is it that our country’s economy is doing so well?

How is it that our economical forecast for next year is the highest of all European countries and also of most countries in the world?

This wonderful economic progress didn’t come out of nothing but is planned, calculated and programmed.

Others had the chance and the opportunity to do wonders with our islands’ economy but failed miserably. This is like a sour apple in their mouths, as was evident during the Opposition’s press conference and televised debate.

During a TV programme, it was stated that there was nothing earmarked for Gozo in the upcoming Budget.

I couldn’t believe my ears when, for the first time in as long as I can remember, numerous projections were listed and programmed for Gozo.

We shall see the introduction of the much-needed second cable, the renovation of the Mġarr port, a new fourth ferry ordered for the island’s specifications, the reverse osmosis plant in Ħondoq, the breakwater in Marsalforn and the renovation of Xlendi.

Locals are feeling safe and rather happy (except for a very few misguided set of people)

There will be conferences held in Gozo – something which can, in fact, be done, as I have already done so four times during my tenure as former parliamentarians’ secretary.

There will be favourable conditions for those who invest in industry or buy a house in Gozo. Mġarr Road from Nadur to the Mġarr Harbour will be reconstructed (a project for which millions of euros are needed) as well as the road from Victoria to Marsalforn.

There is also the Tal-Ħofra Project, and the investment in St Joseph Institute in Għajnsielem for aged persons.

This is not all. We still must wait for the Gozo Ministry budget to be debated to get to know in detail what other projections are indicated and planned for the island.

Nothing was mentioned about the national swimming pool project that the Gozo Minister just announced during these last few days.

The minister didn’t wait for the Budget to initiate the call for work offers from interested parties.

My friend Edward Scicluna announced that the government will seek financial grants from the European Union to restore historical places like Fort Ricasoli, which are in need of a general overhaul. He mentioned several such places in Malta, but there was no mention whatsoever of the ones in Gozo, for instance Fort Chambray, which also has its walls and polverista crumbling down.

Nor was there any mention of acquiring funds to reclaim some areas of historical value that are in private hands.

So, I will do the work of the Opposition by forwarding this issue to the Minister of Finance and also the Parliamentary Secretary Aaron Farrugia to take the issue of Gozitan buildings before the European Union when discussions begin about the country’s financial requirements for the next seven years.

Stability is an important requirement for citizens to feel safe – to feel thata bright future is ahead of them and their children.

Citizens can evaluate for themselves the differences between one administration and another.

One administration declared that Malta’s and Gozo’s debts will have to be paid by our children and children’s children.

Compare this to the present time when we are enjoying a wonderful economy, stable growth, more money in our pockets, no additional taxes for three consecutive years, less income tax for citizens and property perks for first- and second-time buyers.

Our Prime Minister often repeats the word ‘sustainability’, which is essential for the citizen’s peace of mind. How right he is.

Lino DeBono is a former Labour MP.