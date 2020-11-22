Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky expects to see plenty of memes and YouTube clips of his horror own-goal after his sliced kick in the Bundesliga rolled into his net on Saturday.

“It’s okay if people laugh a little - there’ll be a few YouTube clips and a few memes,” Hradecky predicted to Sky after his side went second in the German league after a 2-1 win at Arminia Bielefeld.

