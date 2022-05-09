A frustrated Lewis Hamilton questioned his Mercedes team’s strategy on Sunday after he finished sixth behind team-mate George Russell at the Miami Grand Prix.

After the fifth race of the year, Hamilton is sixth in the drivers’ standings on 36 points, with fellow Briton fourth on 59.

The seven-time world champion said he was surprised to be asked if he wanted to pit for fresh tyres during a Safety Car period after 41 laps of the inaugural 67-lap race at the Miami International Autodrome, won by Max Verstappen.

“I really don’t know, in that scenario I have no clue where everyone is,” he explained when asked about the incident.

