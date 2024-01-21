FLORIANA 0

GŻIRA UNITED 1

Thaylor 43

FLORIANA

G. Kitanov, O. El Hasni, M. Veselji, J. Arias (81 J. Busuttil), M. Albuguereque, O. Spiteri (87 K. Nwoko), M. Garcia, C. Zammit Lonardelli (61 D. Vella), L. De Grazia (61 L. Furtado), M. Valadzko, A. Kouro.

GŻIRA UNITED

D. Zarkov, G. Bohrer, Thaylor, Z. Scerri, M. Dias, L. Ribeiro (82 C. Filho), L. Riascos, F. Zuniga, B. Borg (82 A. Borg) T. Espindola, J. Mendoza.

Referee: Fyodor Zammit.

Yellow cards: Valadsko , Kitanov, Riascos, De Grazia, Thaylor, Scerri, Espindola.

Thaylor Aldama hit home a fine strike to hand Gżira United a stunning victory over title challengers Floriana and boost their hopes of avoiding the drop this season.

The Maroons, who were under the charge of caretaker coach Andrew Cohen following the departure of Darren Abdilla, fully deserved the three points as they managed to fend off Floriana’s second-half fight back to secure three vital points that lifted them outside the relegation zone as they have now moved on 14 points, two clear fourth from bottom Mosta and Santa Lucia.

On the other hand, this was Floriana’s second successive defeat and left them three points adrift of leaders Ħamrun Spartans.

Marsaxlokk failed to profit from Floriana’s slip-up as they were held to a goalless draw by Balzan while Birkirkara’s hopes of moving into the top four were shattered by the struggling Santa Lucia who secured a 2-1 win that gave a huge push to their survival aspirations.

