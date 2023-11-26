MOSTA 0

GŻIRA UNITED 3

Thaylor 45, 76

Bohrer 47

MOSTA: D. Akpan, G. Chara (78 J. Farrugia), S. Cachia-6, D. Evans (61 S. Thomas), P. Agbado, G. Sciberras-6, W. Britto (15 O. Sammut), N. Agius (61 I. Aliyu), J. Vassallo, Z. Brincat, K. Tulimieri (61’ E. Mensah).

GŻIRA UNITED: D. Cassa, G. Bohrer, T. Aldama (86’ M. Alouzi), Z. Scerri-6, M. Dias, L. Macula, L. Riascos (77 L. Riascos), F. Romero, R. Essaka-6 (68 J. Mendoza), E. Silva (68 A. Borg), T. Espindola.

Referee: Trustin Farrugia Cann.

Yellow cards: K. Tulimieri, G. Bohrer, S. Thomas, S. Cachia

BOV Player of the Match: Thaylor Aldama (Gżira United)

Thaylor Aldama scored twice as Gżira United were back to winning ways when they defeated Mosta 3-0.

It was an important win for the Maroons who have managed to leapfrog Mosta and move just two points behind Marsaxlokk and Sliema Wanderers, who are currently sharing third place.

Gżira were clearly the better side throughout the 90 minutes with the Blues being unable to repeat their recent performances which saw them beat Birkirkara and Marsaxlokk and hold leaders Ħamrun Spartans to a draw.

