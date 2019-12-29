2019 will go down as one of the most turbulent in Malta’s recent history. Kristina Abela selects 10 of the stormiest stories of the year.

Storm whips up €25 million of damage

The February 24 storm, described as the worst to hit Malta since October 1982, saw record gusts of wind rattle the country, uprooting trees, demolishing walls and damaging power lines.

While no injuries were reported, Civil Protection Department officials were called out to 300 separate sites to clear roads, remove dangerous walls and evacuate people from flooded residences.

The 101 km/h (Force 10, almost Force 11) gusts were an all-time record and people were advised to stay indoors.

The storm caused around €25 million in damage, and left several businesses and farmers counting their losses till this day.

The storm caused widespread devastation. Photos: Mark Zammit Cordina

Two soldiers charged with racially-motivated murder

Lassana Cisse Souleymane was the victim of the first known racially-motivated murder in Malta.

The Ivorian was killed on April 6 in a drive-by shooting in Ħal Far that left two other black men injured in the attack.

The men charged with his murder, members of the Armed Forces of Malta, Francesco Fenech, 21, and Lorin Scicluna, 22, pleaded not guilty and deny the charges brought against them, both insisting that it was the other who actually pulled the trigger.

An internal inquiry, tasked with ascertaining whether Mr Cisse’s murder and the shooting of the two other migrants were an isolated event or if there are xenophobic cells or affiliations with racist groups within the AFM is still under way.

Lassana Cisse was murdered as he walked back to his home.

Three buildings collapse in two months

Three building collapses within the span of two months forced the government to temporarily stop all demolition and excavation work until new regulations were drafted and passed into law.

The Mellieħa building which collapsed in June.

It began when the corner wall of a three-storey Gwardamanga building collapsed in late April, with bricks and concrete spilling onto the road.

In June, a four-storey building in Mellieħa, next door to a construction site, crumbled, trapping an elderly woman beneath the rubble.

Five days later, families living in a block of apartments in Mimosa Street, Ħamrun, were evacuated after a wall adjacent to a building site gave way.

The crumbling of the buildings sparked a number of protests by civil society groups, who called for a check on the excessive power of developers.

PN in historic defeat, Delia clings to his post

Almost two years since the election of Adrian Delia as leader, the Nationalist Party was demolished in the MEP elections, receiving 38 per cent of the votes.

It was yet another landslide victory for Joseph Muscat.

Despite a 42,600-vote gap between the PN and the Labour Party, Dr Delia defied calls to step down and pledged to build the party towards the next general election.

Adrian Delia survived an internal challenge to his leadership at the end of July, after 67 per cent of party councillors voted in his favour during a confidence vote.

Adrian Delia votes for the MEP elections. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Controversial db Group City Centre project halted

The controversial db Group City Centre project in Pembroke was brought to a standstill in June by a court decision that found that one of the Planning Authority's board members had a conflict of interest in the project.

The landmark court decision was handed down following an appeal on behalf of three local councils, various NGOs and residents.

The €300 million project, which includes a 37-storey tower and 17-storey hotel, was approved by the Planning Authority in September, despite an unprecedented 4,500 objections from the public, local councils and NGOs.

The db group filed a new permit for standalone excavation, which was criticised as a clear attempt to evade a holistic evaluation of the full impact of the development.

Demolition at the former ITS site.

Protest against trees facing the axe in Central Link project

The Central Link project, which is set to widen the road from Rabat to Mrieħel will result in the uprooting of 549 trees and the transplanting of around 250 others.

The demonstration, organised by 19-year-old Sasha Vella gave a voice to people’s frustration with the lack of green spaces in Malta, and the authorities disregard for the environment.

Despite public outrage towards the project, an appeal lodged by NGOs was dismissed by the environmental planning review tribunal in November and will now be taken before the Court of Appeal.

Other projects this year in Santa Luċija and Rabat resulted in the uprooting of 100 protected trees and saw the transplanting of a further 55.

A young boy protesting against the removal of trees for the Central Link Project.

Riot breaks out at Ħal Far centre

A mass riot involving around residents at a migrant centre in Ħal Far resulted in five cars and a container being set ablaze in October.

The unrest was sparked after a row between security and a resident who was not allowed to enter because he was drunk.

When police attempted to arrest him, onlookers felt that the arrest was too heavy-handed and a clash broke out.

The riot drew attention to the strain on Malta’s detention and reception facilities due to the large number of boat arrivals in the months before.

Both humanitarian organizations and residents at the open centre have long claimed that the conditions inside the centre are poor.

The aftermath of the riot. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Approval of Qala room development

In October, the Planning Authority approved plans to turn a tiny dilapidated Qala room in an Outside Development Zone land into a sprawling villa prompting widespread outrage.

Despite the objections of the Environment and Resources Authority, the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage, the Qala council and NGOs, the commission defended the application.

Following a barrage of criticism, Gozitan developer Joseph Portelli decided to voluntarily renounce the permit to build the countryside villa.

The site of the proposed Qala villa.

Daphne Caruana Galizia murder ‘mastermind’ charged

Business tycoon Yorgen Fenech was charged with ordering the murder of the journalist in October 2017.

The arrest wrought havoc at the very top of government, leading to the resignations of chief of staff Keith Schembri and minister Konrad Mizzi, precipitated Joseph Muscat’s departure as Prime Minister, and sparked several unprecedented street demonstrations.

The dramatic court testimonies and new revelations are expected to prevail in 2020.

Yorgen Fenech outside court last month. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

22 children risk eviction because parents don’t make enough money

A group of non-EU families who live and work in Malta were told by Identity Malta they can no longer keep their children here, since they do not have enough money to sustain them.

Over the month of December, the government entity refused the residence permits of 22 children, whose parents didn’t satisfy the financial requirements of a policy, requiring them to earn €19,000 a year, as well as €3,800 extra for each child.

Parliamentary Secretary Julia Farrugia defended the policy, claiming that the families’ income was actually assessed against a figure closer to the minimum wage.