Hennessey has confirmed that production of the Mammoth 1000 6×6 TRX has begun in Texas.

The famed American tuner is well-known for creating high-performance versions of American models, but has gone the extra mile with this upgraded Dodge Ram TRX.

The most notable change is the addition of a third axle, positioned at the rear. It also gets a mountain off-road kit to lift the ride height, while suspension comes from Bilstein with 20-inch alloy wheels and 37-inch off-road tyres.

All of these additions contribute to a truck that will dwarf others on the road, standing at almost seven feet tall.

