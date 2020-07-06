This is part 2 in a two-part series.

A farmhouse with adjoining lands at Għajn Lukin, in Xagħra was converted into a clinic and a plague hospital during the 1814 pandemic in Gozo.

A memorial slab erected in 2014 by the Xagħra local council at Is-Sellum belvedere to commemorate the bicentenary of the plague in Xagħra.

George Craig McAdam, a soldier and surgeon stationed with the troops at Chambray, volunteered to help the infected people. He was helped by surgeon Giovanni Montanaro and doctor Michaelangelo Pace. They had some rooms at their disposal connected with a building ser­ving as a plague hospital.

At first, McAdam stayed at Xagħra. However, against all safety rules, he began to frequent St Francis convent, in Victoria because no one could speak and understand English in Xagħra at the time. Hence, he spent the night in a convent cell and heard Mass at the convent church regularly. It is recorded that he took the disease lightly and did not believe in its potential deadly risks.

According to the death registers of Xagħra parish church, many of the plague-stricken victims were buried in the churchyard by the chapel of St Paul, in Marsalforn. The infected dead bodies were buried in this churchyard between March 6 and June 7, 1814 – the period in which the bulk of victims were dispensed with.

The extant room that served as a clinic for the surgeons at Għajn Lukin, Xagħra.

This information calls for some debate because it may be reasonably argued that the transport of the victims might have exposed the disease to more people. Furthermore, one should keep in mind that the centre of the village was cordoned off by prisoners-turned-guards who were sternly enjoined to fire at whoever attempted to cross the cordoned area from both sides.

A painting of Fr Vincent Cauchi, attributed to his nephew, Fr Salvatore Bondì. Photo: Private Collection

St Paul’s chapel was situated a very long way from the village centre and used to occupy the spot where nowadays stands a larger church.

The present cemetery at Għajn Lukin, long held to be the place where the plague victims were buried, was selected by the sanitary authorities to bury those who were suspected to have died with the fatal disease from June 20 till September 23 of the following year, 1815.

The expenses in connection with the surrounding rubble wall were forked out by the civil authorities and entrusted to Marozz Cremona from Għasri on June 30, 1814. The contract stipulated a number of conditions, including the building supervision and the safety of the workers involved. It took Cremona around four months to complete the construction of the walls and it cost the government 2,509 scudi and 6 tari, equivalent to €486.85.

The total number of deaths amounted to 104, with most victims from Xagħra and four from Victoria and Xewkija

An enigma surrounds the figure of the incumbent parish priest, Fr Vincent Cauchi. Historians and researchers still hold that Fr Cauchi fell victim to the plague. Records refer only to Fr Cauchi and no other priests are ever mentioned, notwithstanding the number of clergy present in the village.

The whereabouts of Fr Cauchi are well recorded. It is curious how he managed to stay home and died there when he was allegedly infected with the fatal disease. Assuming the death circumstances were as registered, such an unwarranted attitude surely was a serious infringement of the stringent sanitary rules. His presence in the midst of the population might have posed a very high risk to anyone who came into contact with him.

The entry in the parish register indicating the churchyard by St Paul’s chapel, in Marsalforn as the burial place of the plague victims. Photo: Xagħra Parish Archives

The precautionary rules were applied to anyone irrespective of one’s office and any violation of them was severely penalised by death. Any person suspected of having contracted the disease was obliged to pack his belongings and settle under a tent at Għajn Lukin. In case of any resistance, the person would be carried by force, risking a bullet by a musket.

One should also take into account the fact that Fr Cauchi was in his 80s. The unbearable fatigue caused by the upheaval of the contagion among his parishioners was probably too much for his fragile health.

The door leading to soldier and surgeon George Craig McAdam’s cell at St Francis convent, in Victoria.

In his diary, Giuseppe Grima, a jurat of the Università of Gozo at the time, recorded the date and the cause of death of Fr Cauchi as being due to a heart attack. People who fell victim to the disease and who died of natural causes were buried either at the Marsalforn chapel churchyard or at Għajn Lukin. Fr Cauchi might have been buried at St Paul chapel’s churchyard as recorded in the parish registers.

The total number of deaths amounted to 104, with most victims from Xagħra and four from Victoria and Xewkija. Those who were relocated to Għajn Lukin and who did not show any symptoms of the fatal disease were compelled to do quarantine at Ramla Bay till the end of August 1814.

On September 8, 1814, Governor Sir Thomas Maitland declared that the Maltese islands were free of the contagious disease. The calamity, however, brought a huge stigma to the village of Xagħra, which remained for years.

On their return from quarantine, many found no home because their residences were burnt down as a safety measure.

Famine took its toll on the Xagħra popu­lation because fields were left uncultivated as grass and crops were believed to be carriers of the disease.

No one from outside the village dared to venture to Xagħra because of both the prejudice and stigma that the destitute inhabitants suffered.

Even Fr Cauchi’s successor, Fr Francesco Gafà, emptied his abode of any furniture and distributed it among his parishioners, including his bed. In fact, he eventually died couched on the barren floor.

Acknowledgement

This article contains extracts from a 2014 publication containing papers by a team of researchers with the name A Peste, Fame e Bello Libera Nos Domine, marking the bicentenary of the 1814 contagious disease in Gozo.

(Concluded. Part 1 was published on June 29)

The plague cemetery at Għajn Lukin.