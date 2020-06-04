In military terms, D-Day marks the day on which a combat attack or a military operation is to begin. This Saturday, June 6, happens to be the 76th anniversary of one of the most popular D-Days during World War II. Codenamed ‘Operation Neptune’, June 6, 1944, initiated the Allied invasion of Normandy which began the liberation of German-occupied France. It is still remembered as the largest seaborne invasion in history.

General (later Field Marshal) Sir Bernard Montgomery, Viscount of Alamein was the commander of the 21st Army Group which comprised all land forces involved in this invasion. This was one of the most complex military operations ever undertaken and yet Montgomery, nicknamed "Monty", is said to have scribbled out his war plans on a single piece of paper. This sheet of paper with Montgomery’s writing was released for the first time in 2016 by the Imperial War Museums to mark the 72nd anniversary of the invasion.

Some of the photos in this week’s selection from the Shield Collection that was donated to Heritage Malta relate to Field Marshal Sir Bernard Montgomery. According to Dr Peter J. Shield PhD, ARP, who took these photos in 1958, these images were shot during some footage which was being filmed during Montgomery’s farewell visit in Malta before his retirement.

Photo 62313.2

This photo was taken at Għadira Bay in Mellieħa. A central figure is clearly shooting footage of some operations taking place in the sea. A number of civilians are present too. Can you recognise anyone?

62314.1. Copyright: Heritage Malta

Photo 62314.1

A group of civilians, including women and children, are watching a war tank approaching them at Għadira Bay. The tank was a conversion of the standard Sherman BARV (beach armoured recovery vehicle) which was originally used on the invasion beaches during the Battle of Normandy. This amphibious military vehicle could operate in around 2.7 metre deep water and it was utilised to re-float small landing craft that had become stuck on the beaches. Apparently, this particular vehicle which was numbered 65ZR74, was eventually abandoned and left to rot in the limits of Anchor Bay in Mellieħa.

62313.1. Copyright: Heritage Malta

Photo 62313.1

A group of soldiers are setting up a barge at Għadira Bay. As it can be observed in the other photos, this will serve to unload vehicles from a ship.

62106.1. Copyright: Heritage Malta

Photo 62106.1

HMS Striker was a landing ship tank launched in 1945 as LST 3516. She was renamed HMS Striker in 1947. In the 1950s, this ship was used in operations in the Middle East and formed part of an armada during the Suez Crisis.

In this photo, HMS Striker is unloading a number of trucks at Għadira Bay. Civilians are watching this operation.

We got in contact with Alan Aplin whose father, Thomas Harold Aplin, served on HMS Striker during 1958 – 1960. At the time, the Aplin family lived in Victory Street, Senglea. Alan was 5 years old when he arrived in Malta. He remembers that there was a bombed house at the end of Victory Street and he used to play there with his brother. His mum used to narrate that one day, while she was hanging her washing to dry on the roof of their apartment, a Vulcan Bomber flew over Grand Harbour and its noise was tremendous.

62105.1. Copyright: Heritage Malta

Photo 62105.1

In this photo, HMS Striker is berthed at the Jetties Wharf in Marsa, loaded with boats and vehicles. Among the details seen in the background, there is the building of the Colonial Engineering Works Ltd. Can you identify any other details?

62101.1. Copyright: Heritage Malta

Photo 62101.1

Initially, this might look like a photo focusing on the ships that are berthed at the Jetties Wharf in Marsa. However, if you enlarge the background, you will notice much more interesting details.

In fact, on the left side of the photo, you will notice the warehouse of Pace & Mercieca which was eventually demolished to make way for the Malta shipbuilding Dockyard. As it can be seen in old photographs and from other surviving typical buildings, the warehouses at Jetties Wharf were remarkable works of architecture. They were constructed during the Knights Period in the form of two large halls that were fully embellished with stone arches. Pace & Mercieca used to store the timber in these warehouses. The location was ideal to dock the vessel right in front of the warehouse in order to unload the timber and carry it manually in place.

Interestingly, on the far left side of the photo, one can also observe a water tank which served as a water reservoir for the abattoir.

